2025 U-20 AFCON Zubairu Hints At Changes In Starting X1 Vs Morocco

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu will make changes in his starting X1 for tonight’s 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations clash with Morocco.

Zubairu’s side will be looking to record their second win in the competition following Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Tunisia.

Morocco defeated Kenya 3-2 in their first game.

The gaffer stated that he will alter his lineup for the clash with the Moroccans.

”Possibly, there might be one or two changes in the lineup,”Zubairu said ahead of the game.

Zubairu also stated he is looking forward to a better performance from his players.

“Definitely, there is going to be much improvement in our game considering the fact that the last match was the first match of the tournament and tension of the unforeseen will always be there,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



