Serie A: Lookman Scores In Atalanta’s Win At Monza

Ademola Lookman was on target as Atalanta thrashed Monza 4-0 at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday.

It Lookman’s first goal in two months for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Belgium international Charles De Ketelaere scored the curtain raiser after 12 minutes.

The midfielder doubled the visitors advantage in the 23rd minute.

Lookman then added the third two minutes after the break.

The Nigeria international lashed on Mateo Retegui’s long ball and beat the goalkeeper at the near post.

The 27-year-old has so far scored 14 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for La Dea this season

His replacement Marco Brescianini netted Atalanta’s fourth two minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



