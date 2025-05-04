Onyeka Subbed Off As Augsburg’s Winless Home Run Continues After Defeat To Holstein

Frank Onyeka was in action for Augsburg who lost 3-1 at home to Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Onyeka, who was in the starting line-up, was later replaced in the 79th minute.

The defeat to Holstein means Augsburg are winless in their last three home games (two defeats and one draw).

Holstein took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to Shuto Machino who converted from the penalty spot.

With five minutes left to play in the first half Alexander Bernhardsson made it 2-0 before getting on the score sheet again in the 51st minute to put his side 3-0 ahead.

In the 90th minute Steve Mounie grabbed a consolation goal for Augsburg.

Augsburg are now in 11th place on 43 points while Holstein (25 points) are in the relegation spot on 17th place.



