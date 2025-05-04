Kane Secures First Major Title As Bayern Are Crowned League Champions

Harry Kane has finally won his first major team trophy after Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for a 33rd time.

Bayern were crowned champions after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen could only draw 2-2 away to Freiburg on Sunday.

The Bavarians would have wrapped up the league title on Saturday but conceded a stoppage time goal in the 3-3 draw with Leipzig.

The lack of silverware is something that has dogged Kane for years. The Englishman has lost six finals, twice with England in UEFA European Championships (2021 and 2024) and three times with Tottenham Hotspur: once in the UEFA Champions League and twice in the Carabao Cup.

Even last season with serial winners Bayern, Kane finished trophyless as the Rekordmeister lost the Supercup to Leipzig in his first game for the club and fell short in the Champions League and DFB Cup, before finishing third in the Bundesliga.

Kane’s contribution to the Bayern cause has been fundamental, with England’s record marksman the division’s top scorer this season with 24 goals.

Even more accolades are on the horizon for Kane, with a second successive Bundesliga top scorer’s prize now within grasp. The Englishman, who hit 36 Bundesliga goals last term, will also spearhead Bayern’s attempt to win the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the USA in June.

Kane will have the chance to add to his top-flight tally when Bayern host Borussia Mönchengladbach next weekend, before rounding out the league campaign at Hoffenheim on 17 May, when he will get his hands on the Bundesliga title for real.

The 31-year-old is only the fifth Englishman to win German football’s top prize, after Kevin Keegan, Owen Hargreaves, Omar Richards and current Bayern teammate, Eric Dier.

