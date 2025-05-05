Close Menu
    Onyedika Helps Club Brugge Win First Belgian Cup Title In 10 Years

    Nigeria international Raphael Onyedika was in action as Club Brugge ended their long wait to become Belgian Cup champions thanks to a 2-1 win against Anderlecht in Sunday’s final.

    Onyedika was in the starting line-up before he was repelaced in the 74th minute.

    It was Club Brugge’s first Belgian Cup title since the 2014/2015 season and a record-extending 12th in their history.

    Romeo Vermant gave Club Brugge the lead with five minutes left in the first half.

    He then got his second goal on 61 minutes to put Club Brugge 2-0 ahead.

    Substitute Luis Vazquez pulled a goal back for Anderlecht in the 91st minute which turned out to be a consolation goal.

    Meanwhile, Onyedika and his teammates could end the season with the double as they are still in the race for the Belgian Jupiler Championship play-offs.

    Club Brugge, who are League champions, are second in the six-team table on 46 points, just one point behind Union Saint-Gilloise.

    Their next match in the play-offs is an away gane against Genk billed for Sunday, May 11, 2025.

    Other teams in the play-offs are Anderlecht (fourth on 36 points), Antwerp (fifth on 28 points) and Gent (sixth on 26 points).

