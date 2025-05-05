Close Menu
    Morocco vs Nigeria: Flying Eagles Captain Bameyi Named Man Of The Match

    Daniel Bameyi was named Man of the Match following Flying Eagles’ goalless draw against Morocco on Sunday night.

    The captain was outstanding for the seven-time champions in the encounter played at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo.

    Bameyi, who was a rock at the centre of defence for the Flying Eagles made a number of vital clearance in the game.

    The Flying Eagles also kept their second clean sheet of the competition after beating Tunisia 1-0 in their opening fixture.

    Akwa United midfielder Auwal Ibrahim picked up the Man of Match prize in the clash with Tunisia.

    Nigeria sit in second position in Group B following the stalemate with Morocco.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side will take on Kenya in their final group game on Wednesday.

