Liverpool Announce Alexander-Arnold’s Decision To Leave Club

Liverpool have confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract.

The right-back’s future has been a subject of debate since the beginning of the 2024-25 season and now he has informed the Reds of his decision to depart his boyhood club at the end of the campaign.

The club announced this on their official website on Monday: “Trent Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool FC of his intention to leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his current contract.

“The 26-year-old will bring his two-decade-long association with the Reds to an end having made the decision to depart Anfield once his deal ceases on June 30, 2025.”

On his part, Alexander-Arnold said: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it.

“I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

The England international joined Liverpool’s Academy at the age of six and advanced through the youth ranks until making his senior debut in 2016.

Since then, he has made 352 appearances for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and winning eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Real Madrid are believed to be the favourites to sign Alexander-Arnold as a free agent when his contract at Merseyside comes to an end.



