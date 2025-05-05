2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Fight To Beat ‘Good Side’ Kenya — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has said his team will fight hard to beat Kenya in their final group game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Zubairu’s side played out a 0-0 draw in their second Group B game against Morocco at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo on Sunday night.

The seven-time champions occupy second position in the group with four points from two games.

Leaders Morocco have same points but enjoyed a superior goal difference.

Kenya are bottom of the standings after they lost 3-2 to Morocco and 3-1 to Tunisia.

“We will approach the game against Kenya with all sense of positivity,” Zubairu said after the clash with Morocco.

“They are a good side and we will play against them with a lot of respect even though they are yet to get a point in this group.

“We will play with all the concentration to get the three points.”

The Flying Eagles will tackle the Rising Stars of Kenya Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



