    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Fight To Beat ‘Good Side’ Kenya — Zubairu

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has said his team will fight hard to beat Kenya in their final group game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

    Zubairu’s side played out a 0-0 draw in their second Group B game against Morocco at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo on Sunday night.

    The seven-time champions occupy second position in the group with four points from two games.

    Leaders Morocco have same points but enjoyed a superior goal difference.

    Kenya are bottom of the standings after they lost 3-2 to Morocco and 3-1 to Tunisia.

    “We will approach the game against Kenya with all sense of positivity,” Zubairu said after the clash with Morocco.

    “They are a good side and we will play against them with a lot of respect even though they are yet to get a point in this group.

    “We will play with all the concentration to get the three points.”

    The Flying Eagles will tackle the Rising Stars of Kenya Wednesday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

