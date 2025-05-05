‘It Was A Good One’ — Bameyi Reacts To Flying Eagles Draw Against Morocco

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has reflected on the team’s stalemate against Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side put up a resolute display in the Group B encounter played at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo.

Bameyi, who was named Man of the Match reckoned the Moroccans made things difficult for his side.

The centre-back also eulogised his teammates for their strong showing in the game.

“It was a good one. Respect to the opponent, and my teammates. It was an intense game because we both knew what was at stake,” the Bayelsa United player said after the game.

“We give God the glory for the outcome of the match.”

Bameyi also praised the Aliyu Zubairu’s led technical crew for mapping out the right strategy for the team.

“Kudos to our coaches because they had the opportunity to see our opponents, and there were some tactical plays which we put into the field of play, and it was okay. We thank God for that,” he added.

The seven-time champions will take on Kenya in their last group game on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



