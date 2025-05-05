2025 U-20 AFCON: Kenya Won’t Pose A Threat To Flying Eagles –Dosu

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph believes Kenya won’t stand as a big threat to the Flying Eagles in the final Group B game of the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria currently sit joint top with Morocco on four points each after the two teams played out a goalless draw on Sunday.



With the team set to face Kenya on Wednesday, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com, he’s convinced the Flying Eagles will pick up the maximum points.

Read Also: 2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Fight To Beat ‘Good Side’ Kenya — Zubairu



“The Flying Eagles have done a good job grinding out four points after defeating Tunisia 1-0 and holding Morocco to a goalless draw.



“Facing Kenya in their last Group B game shouldn’t be a big issue for the Flying Eagles considering the fact that Kenya has lost their last two games in the group.



“I urged the players to remain focused and ensure they take their goal-scoring chances against Kenya.”



