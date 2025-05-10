2025 U-20 AFCON: Sanusi Visits Flying Eagles, Demands World Cup Ticket

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has charged the Flying Eagles to beat Senegal in their quarter-final tie at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Secretary General of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, who visited the players and officials of the team at their Mercure Hotel training ground in Ismailia on Saturday said it is important for the team to earn a berth at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

”The NFF president is passionate about youth football program and he’s doing everything possible to ensure this team gets the best,” Sanusi told told the players.

Read Also:NLO Summons Cynosure FC, E-World, Liberty Lions, May & Frank Over Alleged Match-Fixing Claims

” The world cup ticket is crucial for you and us , so I urge you to play out your hearts to ensure we secure the World Cup ticket by reaching the semi final. ”

Monday’s encounter will hold at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia. The game will kick-off at 1pm Nigeria time.

The Flying Eagles finished second in Group B with five points from three games.

By Adeboye Amosu



