Man City’s Diaz Slams Southampton For Defensive Approach In Frustrating Draw

An irate Ruben Dias bizarrely took aim at Southampton in the aftermath of Manchester City’s shock 0-0 draw on the south coast, accusing the Premier League strugglers of “not even trying to play.”

Pep Guardiola’s side headed to the Saints knowing that a victory would put them level on points with Arsenal in second place, with a host of teams still wrestling for a top five finish and Champions League qualification.

But City blew their golden chance to move ahead of their rivals by blanking against a side who are already relegated.

City produced a poor performance in front of goal to let Southampton – who have now ensured they will not equal Derby County’s record low points tally of 11 – off the hook.

Also Read: Arokodare Interested In Bayern Munich Transfer

And Dias couldn’t hide his frustrations post-match, where he tore into the Saints and slammed them for defending deep and attempting to waste time. He told Sky Sports: “It’s frustrating to play against a team like them. They don’t even try to play, just wasting time the whole game.

“I don’t even feel like they want to play the game or win the game. They are just sitting around. We tried every way. We had chances but we didn’t score. It is what it is.”

Southampton had some fun with Dias’ bizarre post-match rant, sharing a social media post which read: “A point without even trying to play,” complete with a perplexed emoji.

mirror.co.uk



