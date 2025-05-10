Close Menu
    Arokodare Interested In Bayern Munich Transfer

    Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare has declared that he would be interested in a move to German club Bayern Munich.

    Arokodare has caught the eye with his impressive displays for Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk this season.

    The 24-year-old has registered 20 goals and six assists for the Smurfs.

    The striker has been linked with a move to newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

    Arokodare admitted that he would accept to join the Bavarian despite the presence of top scorer Harry Kane.

    “If the opportunity comes, I have to make sure I’m ready. You don’t know how many times a train will pass, so I don’t want to miss any opportunities,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “That I would be the stand-in for Harry Kane? Yes. That would be nice, wouldn’t it. It’s still rumours, I haven’t had any contact.”

    Arokodare had a difficult experience during his time in the Bundesliga with FC Cologne in 2020.

    Asked whether he would consider a move back to Germany, he responded clearly.

    “It wasn’t a good experience, no. But things change when you are talking about Bayern and Dortmund, don’t they?” he asked rather rhetorically.

