Arokodare Interested In Bayern Munich Transfer

Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare has declared that he would be interested in a move to German club Bayern Munich.

Arokodare has caught the eye with his impressive displays for Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk this season.

The 24-year-old has registered 20 goals and six assists for the Smurfs.

The striker has been linked with a move to newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Arokodare admitted that he would accept to join the Bavarian despite the presence of top scorer Harry Kane.

“If the opportunity comes, I have to make sure I’m ready. You don’t know how many times a train will pass, so I don’t want to miss any opportunities,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“That I would be the stand-in for Harry Kane? Yes. That would be nice, wouldn’t it. It’s still rumours, I haven’t had any contact.”

Arokodare had a difficult experience during his time in the Bundesliga with FC Cologne in 2020.

Asked whether he would consider a move back to Germany, he responded clearly.

“It wasn’t a good experience, no. But things change when you are talking about Bayern and Dortmund, don’t they?” he asked rather rhetorically.

By Adeboye Amosu



