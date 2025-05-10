Close Menu
    Aribo Helps Southampton Hold Man City To Draw

    Joe Aribo was in action as Southampton held top-five chasing Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at Saint Mary’s in Saturday’s Premier League match.

    Aribo was introduced in the 46th minute while Paul Onuachu was an unused substitute.

    The draw leaves City in third place on 65 points after 36 games played.

    At Craven Cottage Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey featured but ended on the losing side as Fulham fell to a 3-1 defeat to Everton.

    Iwobi and Bassey saw 90 minutes of action in the game which Fulham took the lead on 17 minutes through Raul Jimenez.

    But three minutes into first half stoppage time Vitaliy Mykolenko drew Everton level.

    With 20 minutes left Michael Keane put Everton 2-1 ahead before Beto added the third goal on 73 minutes.

    The win took Everton to 13th place on 42 points and Fulham maintain 11th spot on 51 points.

    In other results, Brentford edged out Ipswich Town 1-0 away and Brighton and Hove Albion beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Molineaux.


