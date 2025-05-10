El Clasico: Barcelona Look To Maintain Dominance Over Madrid

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys will play host to the latest instalment of El Clasico on Sunday afternoon, as La Liga leaders Barcelona welcome second-placed Real Madrid for a huge match in the title race.

Barcelona are top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, so Carlo Ancelotti’s side need to triumph on Sunday to give themselves a realistic chance of moving above the Catalan giants before the end of the season.

Barcelona will enter Sunday’s match off the back of a spectacular Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, with the Italian giants ultimately triumphing 7-6 on aggregate due to their 4-3 success in the second leg of the last-four clash on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick’s side were moments away from progressing, with Raphinha sending them ahead on the night and indeed in the tie in the 87th minute, but Inter levelled in the 93rd minute before scoring once more in extra time to break Barcelona hearts.

The dust has begun to settle, though, and Barcelona can still look back on an excellent season if they manage to win the La Liga title, with trophies in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey already been secured in 2025.

Barcelona are firmly in control of the La Liga title race, sitting four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit, and they have been victorious in each of their last four in Spain’s top flight, including a 2-1 success over Real Valladolid last weekend.

The Catalan side will face Espanyol, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao in their final three league games of the season, and even a draw on Sunday would leave them in an incredible position, but a defeat would certainly open the door for Real Madrid.

Flick’s team have already beaten Real Madrid three times this season, including a 4-0 victory at Bernabeu in La Liga last October, while they have triumphed in the finals of both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey this year.

Real Madrid will not be mathematically out of the title race whatever the outcome this weekend, but in truth, a victory is required if they are to stand any chance of finishing at the top of the pile.

Los Blancos won the UEFA Super Cup back in August, but this will go down as a very disappointing campaign if they do not lift the La Liga title, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Arsenal before losing in the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona.

There is expected to be a change in the dug-out this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso the red-hot favourite to replace Ancelotti, who may decide to continue his managerial career in the Saudi Pro League.

The fact that Real Madrid have had a free week to prepare for this match should stand them in good stead, with the capital outfit not in action since recording a 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo last weekend.

Los Blancos have also won their last four in Spain’s top flight, keeping clean sheets in three of those matches, and they have won two of their last three league games against Barcelona, including a 2-1 success in the corresponding fixture during the 2023-24 campaign.

SportsMole



