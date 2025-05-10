2026 WCQ: Big Names Don’t Play Football; Eagles Must Learn From South Africa –Akpeyi

Former Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi has expressed disappointment with the Super Eagles’ position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



After six rounds of the 10-match group campaign, Nigeria have slipped to six points behind leaders South Africa, who secured a 2-0 away win against Benin through efforts from Burnley striker Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams.



Nigeria, who missed out on the 2022 finals in Qatar, are fourth in the group, a point behind Rwanda and Benin.



Speaking with FARPost, Akpeyi stated that big names no longer play football and that Nigeria must learn from the progress made by South Africa under manager Hugo Broos.



He also highlighted that the Super Eagles lack the fundamentals that South Africa has at the moment.

“The standing in the World Cup qualifiers group is a clear reflection that South African football is higher. You can have big players, but coming up with a team is something that many fail to do,” he said.



“But South Africa has managed to do that with ease under Hugo Broos. Of course, as a Nigerian, I am disappointed with how we have played the World Cup qualifiers.



“But we all should follow how it has been done by South Africa. The growth and progress have been due to several factors, including team effort.



“We [Nigeria] could be like Bafana Bafana if we have players who play for the country and not for themselves. That has been the major difference between us; in South Africa, there is no individuality.



“I strongly believe that we [Nigeria] deserve to be in first position. Right now, we lack so many fundamentals that South Africa has. That also includes cohesion and identity.”



