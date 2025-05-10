Kahveci: Fans’ Love For Osimhen May Convince Him To Stay

Former Besiktas star Nihat Kahveci believes Galatasaray fans will play an important role in convincing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to stay at the club this summer.



Recall that the Nigerian international has become the hottest transfer target, with top European clubs battling for his signature.

In a chat with Haber Sariki Mizi, Kahveci stated that Osimhen may remain with the club due to the love shown to him by the fans.



“Galatasaray fans even started to ask me about Osimhen. I think the possibility of keeping Osimhen is a success because the player is a very big name.



“Also, the teams that want him are very big,” the ex-Real Sociedad forward said in quotes revealed by Haber Sariki Mizi.









