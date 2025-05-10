Close Menu
    Luton Town Release Former Super Eagles Winger

    Luton Town have confirmed the release of former Nigeria international Victor Moses, reports Completesports.com.

    Moses’ release comes after the Hatters relegation to the League One.

    The 34-year-old joined Luton Town on a free transfer last September after severing ties with Russian club Spartak Moscow.


    The AFCON 2013 winner scored once in 18 league appearances for the club.

    He was frozen out of Luton’s final 19 matches of the season by manager Matt Bloomfield.

    The winger won the Premier League title with Chelsea in the 2016/17 season.

    He was once in the books of Liverpool, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce.


