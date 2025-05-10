Champions League Qualification Will Be Big Motivation For Forest — Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi says qualifying for the UEFA Champions League will make the season a success for Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have impressed in the Premier League this season.

Forest are still in contention for a place in the Champions League despite recent poor of run.

The Tricky Trees sit in sixth position on the table with three matches before the end of the campaign.

Forest also made it to the semi-final in the Emirates FA Cup, where they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Awoniyi reckoned qualifying for the Champions League will be a big motivation for the team.

“I think presently nothing but the Champions League. Presently we are out of the FA Cup after going through a long one. I broke my nose in the midst of it as well, got knocked out in the semi-final (Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City),” he was quoted by Humble Boots.

” So, if I would justify the season and how far we have worked hard, I think making the Champions League would be a huge motivation for us as a team.”

The Reds will entertain Leicester City in their next Premier League game at the City Ground on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



