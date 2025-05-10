NPFL: Ideye, Captain Eze, Atule Doubtful For Enyimba Clash Vs Nasarawa United

Enyimba will be without the trio of former Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye, captain Paschal Eze, and striker Joseph Atule when they travel to Gombe for this weekend’s NPFL Matchday 37 fixture against Nasarawa United, Completesports.com reports.

Ideye, 36, scored a brace in the People’s Elephant’s 2–0 win over Kwara United in a Matchday 36 clash in Aba on Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

Completesports.com understands that Ideye was granted permission to travel home to attend to an undisclosed family issue.

Similarly, Paschal Eze, captain of the nine-time domestic top-flight champions, will not be available for Stanley Eguma’s selection due to an undisclosed family matter.

The 25-year-old Eze has remained a regular feature in Eguma’s matchday squad since the former Rivers United Technical Manager joined the People’s Elephant during the mid-season break.

Joseph Atule, 24, is reportedly nursing an injury, ruling him out of the showdown billed for the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

Enyimba are 5th in the NPFL table with 55 points going into the Matchday 37 fixture, while Nasarawa United sit in 14th position with 46 points.

By Sab Osuji



