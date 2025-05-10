NPFL: Lawal Eyes 9th Goal As Heartland Visit Bendel Insurance — Amuneke Backs ‘Yekini’ To Shine Again

Heartland FC striker Suraju Lawal will aim to increase his goal tally to nine or more when the Naze Millionaires face Bendel Insurance in a crucial NPFL Matchday 37 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on Sunday, 11 May, Completesports.com reports.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Technical Manager of Heartland FC, has heaped praise on the club’s top scorer, Lawal, who has been instrumental in their campaign so far.

Lawal netted a brace in Heartland’s 2-0 Matchday 36 victory over Plateau United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, taking his season tally to eight goals. A pleased Amuneke commended the young striker, likening him to Nigerian legend Rashidi Yekini.

“Suraju is a good player. When we started this journey, nobody knew anything about him. But through hard work and patience, he’s been able to establish himself — not just at Heartland but in Nigerian football as a whole,” said Amuneke, a former FC Barcelona winger.

“We’re happy for him. When, as a striker, you’re there to help your team, it’s a big plus and a boost. So we’re happy for him and pray he continues to do his best and grow as a player.

“If God wills, he could be useful to Nigeria. He’s very young. I always tease him and call him ‘Yekini’ because he’s from Kwara State. I joke with him too, but I’m happy generally with the team.

“It’s not easy for them. Most of these players are experiencing top-flight football for the first time. But through the process, we’re growing and getting stronger.

“Yes, there are bound to be mistakes along the journey. Mistakes are part of the learning process, so I’m happy for them.”

Lawal, meanwhile, has set his sights on reaching double digits by the end of the season.

“I’ve waited so long for this moment, and finally, I have it. My aim for the season is to reach the ten-goal mark. I have eight now,” he said.

“I’m hoping for the best. I’m very happy, and the fans are very happy that we got the three points.

“It hasn’t been easy. I’ve been working so hard, and I hope to get two more goals in the remaining two matches so I can achieve my ten-goal target.”

Heartland currently sit 16th on the NPFL table with 45 points and just two games remaining. The five-time champions and 2009 CAF Champions League finalists travel to sixth-placed Bendel Insurance, who have accumulated 53 points, for this weekend’s tie.

By Sab Osuji



