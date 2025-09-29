2025 U-20 Cup: Norway Coach Johansen Wary Of ‘Unpredictable’ Flying Eagles

Norway U-20 head coach Bjorn Johansen has labelled the Flying Eagles of Nigeria an unpredictable side, Completesports.com reports.

Johansen’s side will begin their campaign at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup against Nigeria on Monday (today).

The Group F encounter will hold at the Estadio Fiscal, Talca.

Johansen On Flying Eagles

Johansen said analysing the Flying Eagles has been a difficult task for him.

“Nigeria is perhaps the team that has been the most difficult to analyse. They are very unpredictable,” Johansen was quoted by the Norway Football Association official website.

“We know that it will be physical and that it will be hard to compete in the duels, and that they have a high tempo in their team.

“If we can control phases and play more on our terms, the chance of us coming out on top increases.

“We will almost have to wait until tomorrow to see how Nigeria will fare. We are prepared for different scenarios and will have enough preparedness to handle what is coming.”

By Adeboye Amosu



