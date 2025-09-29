2025 U-20 W/Cup: Zubairu Targets Positive Start Against Norway

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu is targeting a positive start at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will face Norway in their opening fixture at the biennial competition on Monday (today).

Zubairu Targets Positive Start

Zubairu declared that it is important for his team to start the competition on a positive note.

“We are very much prepared, in every competition, the first match is very, very important because if you can get the first match right, it’s going to give you more focus, raise the confidence level of the boys, and strengthen our footing in the competition,” Zubairu said in an interview with the team’s media officer, Shariff Abdallah.

“So we are going to approach tomorrow’s (today) match with all seriousness to make sure that we come out victorious in the first match.”

On Group Opponents

The Flying Eagles will also face Colombia, and Saudi Arabia in Group F.

Zubairu said they have important information on their group opponents.

“Of course, we know our opponents. We’re in a digital world now, and we’ve seen a lot of their matches. We’ve analysed them at the technical crew level and tried to put one or two things we observed into training so that the players will be conversant with what they are likely to face during the match,” added Zubairu.

“When it is time for us to talk about the match, we’re going to analyse them better so that the players will have the right mentality on how to approach them.”

By Adeboye Amosu



