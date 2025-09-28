2025 U-20 WC: Maigana, Kamaldeen Target World Cup Success With Flying Eagles

The duo of Kwara Football Academy (KFA) midfielder, Abduljelil Kamaldeen, and Wireless FC winger, Tahir Maigana, have set their sights on achieving success with the Flying Eagles of Nigeria

at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Flying Eagles will kick off their campaign at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup with a Group F opener against Norway on Monday, September 29, and Kamaldeen and Maigana are eager to help the team win its first ever title, having lost two finals in in 1989 and 2005.

Kamaldeen was included the Flying Eagles’ final squad by coach Aliyu Zubairu for the FIFA U-20 World Cup following a run of wonderful displays for Nigeria at the WAFU B U-20 tournament in Ghana earlier this year, despite the team losing to Ivory Coast in the final.

The young midfielder, who happens to be the grandson of the revered first Mufty of Ilorin, Sheikh Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, scored a goal to help the Flying Eagles come from behind to beat Benin Republic 4-1 in their final group game to reach the semi-final of the WAFU B U-20 tournament.

Kamaldeen, following a fine outing against Benin, made the starting XI ahead of Ezekiel Kpangu in a slight change in coach Zubairu’s line-up and he was equally impressive as Nigeria beat Niger Republic 4-3 on penalties after the game had ended 0-0 in regulation time to set up a final with Ivory Coast.

Having played a prominent role for Nigeria at the WAFU B U-20 tournament, Kamaldeen made the cut for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and just last week, he was in action for the Flying Eagles in a friendly match as they drew 1-1 with host nation, Chile in Rancagua.

The 16-year-old whose ability to control the midfield and inspire play has been widely praised by coaches and analysts alike will be aiming to help Nigeria defeat Norway in their opening group match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

As he prepares to don the green and white jersey on the world stage, Kamaldeen, despite being the youngest player in the Flying Eagles team at just 16 carries with him the hopes of millions of Nigerians and the prayers of the Ilorin Emirate.

Also Read: 2025 U-20 WC: I Strongly Believe We’re Ready –Flying Eagles Striker, Arierhi

The talented central midfielder is rated as a top performer whose terrific work rate, individual moment of brilliance, ability to create and score goals can help the Flying Eagles achieve success at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

For Maigana from Borno State, the 17-year-old plays as right winger and also participated in the 2025 U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt to cap an inspiring story of resilience and talent.

His story is that of grass to grace, having come from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp to earn a spot in the Flying Eagles’ final squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, has long been affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has displaced thousands and led to the creation of IDP camps. Despite these hardships, Maigana’s football skills have stood out.

Currently playing for Wireless Football Club in Abuja, Maigana is a naturally gifted left-footer, admired for his creativity and vision on the field, with

his selection by coach Zubairu underscoring his potential to make a meaningful impact on the world stage.

Nigeria is aiming to win its maiden FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile and among those trusted to help achieve that goal is Maigana whose journey from the trials of life in an IDP camp to the international football stage is a powerful reminder of what perseverance and raw talent can achieve.

Earlier in May, he played all the six games of the 2025 AFCON, a tournament which saw Nigeria cart home the bronze medal after defeating Egypt 4-1 on penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw between the two teams.

And as Nigeria’s class of 2025 head to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile from 27 September to 19 October after finishing third at the U-20 AFCON, Maigana is certainly one of the players to watch as the Flying Eagles target global glory.

With Nigeria seeking its first FIFA U-20 World Cup after reaching the final

in 1989 and 2005, the Flying Eagles will be counting on Maigana’s exceptional football talent to help them scale through Group F where they face Norway on 29 September, Saudi Arabia on 2 October and Colombia on 5 October.

And as the FIFA U-20 World Cup brings together the best young footballers from across the globe, all eyes will be on Kamaldeen and Maigana as they seek to make a mark and contribute to Nigeria’s quest for glory.



