2025 U-20 WC: I Strongly Believe We’re Ready –Flying Eagles Striker, Arierhi

Kparobo Arierhi has said he strongly believes he and his Flying Eagles teammates are ready to perform at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Flying Eagles will kick off their Group F campaign on Monday against Norway.

Aside the Norwegians, the coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side will also face Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Speaking on Victor Ademola TV, Arierhi said:”It has been really good we are really preparing and doing our best trying to like learn new things in training which we can execute in the tournament and I strongly believe we are ready for this and give our best and do what we know how to do best.

“The way the AFCON went is not what we wanted but now we are opportune to play in the World Cup and we will make sure we give everything to make our country, ourselves and family proud.”

Also Read: 2025 U-20 W/Cup: This Is An Improved Flying Eagles Team –Bameyi

Arierhi, who plays for Norwegian second division club Mjondalen, said he is looking forward to coming up against some of his club mates.

He added:”It’s really nice playing in Norway because I also know some of my friends that also play in the Norway national team. So it’s going to be really nice playing against them on the same pitch and I believe we will give our best and do everything possible to give e point.”



