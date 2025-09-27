EPL: Onyeka Features In Brentford’s Win Over Manchester United

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka featured as a substitute in Brentford’s 3-1 thumping of Manchester United on Saturday.

Onyeka replaced Jordan Henderson nine minutes from time.

It was the 27-year-old’s third league appearance of the season for the Bees.

Brentford took a commanding 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes of the game through Igor Thiago.

Thiago opened scoring for the hosts after eight minutes.

The forward doubled the advantage in the 20th minute.

Benjamin Sesko reduced the deficit for United six minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes missed the chance to equalise for the Red Devils 14 minutes from time when his penalty was saved by Caoimhín Kelleher.

Mathias Jensen netted a superb strike in the game’s final moments to secure a 3-1 win.

By Adeboye Amosu



