La Liga: Adams On Target As Sevilla Pip Vallecano

Nigerian forward Akor Adams scored his first goal for Sevilla in their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in Sunday’s La Liga.



Adams, who was making his fifth appearance this season, came on as a second-half substitute for Isaac Romero.



The former Montpellier striker could have given the visitor the lead in the 72nd minute, but his shot failed to threaten the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper, Augusto Batalla.

However, in the 87th minute, Adams broke the deadlock with a left-foot shot that went straight into the back of the net.



All efforts from the host to level parity proved abortive as Sevilla picked the maximum points.



