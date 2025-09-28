Serie A: Orban In Action In Verona Loss Vs Roma

Nigerian international Gift Orban played all 90 minutes as Hellas Verona lost 2-0 to Roma in Sunday’s Serie A game.



Orban, who was making his third appearance in the league for Verona, has scored one goal and bagged one yellow card this ongoing season.



Roma took the lead after just 7 minutes with a great header from Dovbyk on a cross from Celik on the right.

From then on, however, the Giallorossi struggled, and a dangerous and lively Verona came close to scoring multiple times, especially with Orban, who also hit the crossbar.



Roma defended well, and in the 80th minute, they scored a counterattack goal to double the lead, with Soulè finding the net in a scrappy finish.



In stoppage time, a goal from Orban was disallowed by VAR due to a hand







