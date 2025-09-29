NPFL: Ikorodu City Boss Ozebagbe Blames Poor Finishing For Draw With Enyimba

Ikorodu City technical adviser Bright Ozebagbe can’t hide his disappointment following the Oga Boys stalemate with Enyimba, reports Completesports.com.

Ozebagbe’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by the People’s Elephant in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday six encounter at Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday.

Enyimba benefitted from Joel Ezra’s own goal to take the lead in the 12th minute.

Joseph Arumala levelled for Ikorodu City five minutes later.

What Went Wrong Against Enyimba

Ozebagbe said his team’s failure to convert their chances cost them maximum points in the game.

“Dropping points at home is not a good thing, it was against Enyimba, they had their chance, and took it and made things difficult for us,” he told the club’s media.

“We needed to be more composed in the final third. We created chances, and had moments we should have scored more goals. I think anxiety set in , and we were unable to convert our chances.”

Ozebagbe On Next Target

The Lagos club will now travel to Yenagoa for their next league game against Bayelsa United.

Ozebagbe declared that they will do their best to get a positive result from the matchday seven fixture.

“We are going to do our best to pick something out of our next game, hopefully we will build on from there,” added the gaffer.

By Adeboye Amosu



