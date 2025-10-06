2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Draw With Colombia

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria held Colombia to a 1-1 draw in their last group game at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday morning. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

Made a couple of good saves especially in the first half. His ball distribution was also excellent.

Amos Ochoche 7/10

Didn’t venture forward much unlike in previous games. He had a busy day with Colombia’s dangerman Oscar Perea.

Haruna Aliyu 7/10

The Wikki Tourists defender made his first start of the competition. He formed a good partnership with Daniel Bameyi.

Daniel Bameyi 8/10

The captain scored for the second consecutive game.He was a rock at the back for the Flying Eagles again.

Odinaka Okoro 7/10

The left-back was unlucky not to get a goal in the game.He was replaced by Alatan Azuka after sustaining an injury.

Daniel Daga 7/10

His header hit the crossbar early in the game. It was his best performance of the competition so far.

Israel Ayuma 7/10

A battling display from the midfielder. He was replaced by Emmanuel Ekele late in the game.

Nasiru Salihu 6/10

He started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards.

Sani Suleiman 8/10

The winger was one of Nigeria’s best performers in the game. He however picked a yellow card and will miss the Round of 16 tie against Argentina.

Tana Maigana 7/10

Maigana hit the upright in the second half. He entertained the crowd with his deft touches and pace.

Kparobo Ariehi 6/10

An improved display from the forward but still waiting for his first goal of the competition.

Substitutes

Alatan Azuka

Took the place of the injured Odinaka Okoro 10 minutes from time.

Charles Agada

Not Rated

Emmanuel Ekele

Not Rated



