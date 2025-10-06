2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Go Through After 1-1 Draw With Colombia, To Face Argentina In Round Of 16

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have qualified for the round of 16 at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after a pulsating 1-1 draw with Colombia in their final Group F tie on Monday.

Another late penalty converted by Daniel Bamayi saw the Flying Eagles come from a goal down to earn a point against the South Americans.

It was a gane that saw Flying Eagles trio Daniel Daga, Suleiman Sani and Tahir Maigana hit the woodwork.

But it was the Colombians who took the lead in the 52nd minute through Kener Gonzalez off a counter attack.

But in the 86th minute Bameyi drew the Flying Eagles level from the penalty spot, sending the keeper the wrong way after a Colombian player handled the ball inside the box.

The result means the Flying Eagles placed third on four points and finished as one of the third best sides.

Also Read: 2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Draw With Colombia

Colombia on five points topped the group and Norway who also had five points, after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia, placed second.

The Flying Eagles will now face six-time U-20 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina in the round of 16 on October 8.

Argentina finished top in Group D on nine points, scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

The Argentines began their campaign with a 3-1 win against Cuba, thrashed Australia 4-1 and pipped Italy 1-0 in their last group encounter.

The last time the Flying Eagles faced Argentina at the U-20 World Cup was also in the round of 16 when the South American giants hosted the tournament.

After a thrilling contest the Flying Eagles stunned Argentina 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals.

The other round of 16 fixtures will see hosts Chile face Mexico, Ukraine take on Spain, Colombia will battle South Africa, USA and Italy will square off, it will be Paraguay vs Norway and Japan battle France.

By James Agberebi



