2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs Saudi Arabia --Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo says he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles will bounce back to winning ways against Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Recall that Nigeria lost their opening game 1-0 against Norway despite controlling the pace of the game on Monday.



However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the team must have learned from its mistakes and should sharpen its goal-scoring abilities against Saudi Arabia.

“The team was really not lucky enough to at least get a draw against Norway in inspite of the way they controlled the game and created goal-scoring chances.



But then, I am so sure that the players must have learned from their mistakes and be ready to get back to winning ways against a Saudi side that also lost their opening game too.



“This is a game I am sure the team will win if they take their goal-scoring chances. We have the qualities to get the job done.”



