    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs Saudi Arabia –Ekpo

    Austin Akhilomen
    Flying Eagles line up

    Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo says he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles will bounce back to winning ways against Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

    Recall that Nigeria lost their opening game 1-0 against Norway despite controlling the pace of the game on Monday.

    However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the team must have learned from its mistakes and should sharpen its goal-scoring abilities against Saudi Arabia.

    “The team was really not lucky enough to at least get a draw against Norway in inspite of the way they controlled the game and created goal-scoring chances.

    But then, I am so sure that the players must have learned from their mistakes and be ready to get back to winning ways against a Saudi side that also lost their opening game too.

    “This is a game I am sure the team will win if they take their goal-scoring chances. We have the qualities to get the job done.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

