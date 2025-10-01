Super Falcons Forward Named NWSL Player Of The Week

Washington Spirit striker Gift Monday has been voted National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, Player of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international bagged a hat-trick in Spirit’s 4-0 thrashing of Houston Dash on Sunday night.

Monday scored three times inside 36 minutes- the fastest hat trick from kickoff in the history of NWSL.

The 23-year-old netted the curtain raiser in the 18th minute, and added the second from a header three minutes later.

The former FC Robo Queens star completed her hat-trick six minutes after the half hour mark.

Monday won 50.3 % of the 881 votes cast on the NWSL website.

Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle (35 per cent), Utah Royals goalkeeper Mia Justus (8.1 per cent) and Kansas City Current striker Bia Zaneratto (6.7 per cent) finished in second, third, and fourth position respectively.

Monday linked up with Washington Spirit from Spanish club, UDG Tenerife in March.

She has registered eight goals, and two assists in 19 appearances for Adrián González’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



