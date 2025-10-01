UCL: Atalanta Coach Juric Hails ‘Excellent Athlete’ Lookman

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has labelled Ademola Lookman an “excellent athlete”, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman attempted to force through a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international only made his first appearance of the season for La Dea against Torino two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old made his first start of the campaign for the Bergamo club against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Read Also:UCL: Lookman Features In Atalanta’s Home Win Over Club Brugge

Reliable defender Ederson also made his first of the season against the Belgian Pro League outfit.

Juric showered encomium on Lookman, and Ederson for their contribution to the team.

“They’re quality players. They’ve been training with us for a while, I think that today is a good opportunity for them to start playing in matches,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“They’re two excellent athletes, we’ll see how they get on during the game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



