2026 FIBA WWCQ: D’Tigress Suffer Second Loss After Falling To Hosts France

Nigeria’s D’Tigress lost their second game of the ongoing 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament, falling 93–86 to hosts France on Sunday.

The African champions went into the contest hoping to secure their third win in four fixtures, while the French were targeting their fourth straight win after victories over the Philippines, Colombia, and Germany.

France made a positive start to the contest as Janelle Salaun won the opening jump ball over Murjanatu Musa, before Leila Lacan scored the first points of the game with a pull-up jumper.

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Lacan extended the lead with a fadeaway jump shot, while Valériane Ayayi’s pull-up jumper pushed the hosts to a 6–0 lead before Ezinne Kalu got Nigeria on the board with a driving layup under the basket.

France bossed much of the first half, outscoring D’Tigress 29–21 in the first quarter, before both teams matched each other 28–28 in the second quarter, giving France a 57–45 advantage at the break.

Coach Rena Wakama side responded strongly after the break, producing an impressive 21–15 run in the third quarter to reduce deficit. However, but the hosts managed the game well in the closing stage, edging the final quarter 21–20 to secure the victory and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Nigeria will now take on Germany on Tuesday, as they hope to end their qualifying campaign on a high.

By James Agberebi



