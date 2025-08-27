2026 WAFCONQ: Super Falcons Must Prepare Early For Benin Clash --Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has called for early preparation before the team’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Benin Republic.



Recall that the reigning African champions will visit Benin for the first leg on the 20th of October before the reverse fixture on October 28.



Speaking on Brila FM, Madugu stated that the players must commence early planning in order to prepare properly for the game.



“We have achieved what we have achieved. It has brought so much attention on the team, which has also made our job even more difficult, with the opposition and everybody,” Madugu said in quotes revealed by Brila.

“The qualifiers for the next edition, we have a game already in October, which we have to start planning for, and we equally must try as much as possible to spread, check more players.



“So we hope between now and October to have like one or two camps and see how we can also give new players the opportunity to also showcase what they can also do.



“We already have a program, a template of what we hope to do between now and the next qualifying game, and then what will also happen after the qualifying game, We are looking at that, trying to put things together,” the 61-year-old concluded.



