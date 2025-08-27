Adams To Miss Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers With Injury

Jerome Adams will miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa as a result of injury.

Adams copped the injury in Sevilla’s La Liga clash with Getafe on Sunday.

Sevilla announced on Wednesday the striker is suffering from an injury to the long adductor muscle in his left thigh.

The 25-year-old, according the Rojiblancos is not available for Saturday’s league clash with Girona.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Nwabali Doubtful For Rwanda, Zimbabwe Games

“Sevilla FC completed their first training session on Wednesday, gearing up for this weekend’s match in Girona,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

”Neither Rubén Vargas nor Akor Adams were on the field with the group . The Swiss player carried out specific training in the gym , while the Nigerian is suffering from an injury to the long adductor muscle in his left thigh and will miss the match against Girona.”

The 25-year-old was named in Nigeria’s 31-man provisional squad for the games with the Amavubi, and Bafana Bafana by ﻿head head coach Eric Chelle last week.

It was Adams’ maiden invitation by the three-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



