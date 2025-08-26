2026 WCQ: Nwabali Doubtful For Rwanda, Zimbabwe Games

Stanley Nwabali could now miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda and Bafana Bafana of South Africa due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Nwabali was taken off in a stretcher in the 35th minute of Chippa United’s South African Premier Soccer League clash with Richards Bay on Tuesday night.

The former Enyimba shot stopper now faces a race against time to be fit for the crucial games.

The 29-year-old was named in Nigeria’s 31-man provisional squad for the crucial qualifiers by head coach Eric Chelle last week.

Nwabali has been Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles finished in second position.

Adebayo Adeleye, Amas Obasogie, and Ebenezer Harcourt are the other goalkeepers named in the squad for the games with Rwanda, and South Africa.

The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the qualifiers next week in Uyo.

The West Africans will host the Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6 September.

The West Africans will be away to the Bafana Bafana four days later.

By Adeboye Amosu



