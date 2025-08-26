Panathinaikos Ready Bid For Super Eagles Striker

Panathinaikos are interested in Rangers hitman Cyriel Dessers, reports Completes ports.com.

Dessers was previously linked with Panathinaikos’s Greek rivals AEK Athens.

AEK reportedly offered the Nigeria international a £30,000-a-week contract package.

The Yellow and Blacks saw their opening £4.5m bid rejected by Rangers.

Marko Nikolic’s side have yet to come back with an improved offer but are monitoring the situation ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, according to Record Sport.

Panathinaikos are keen on signing Dessers, and view him as the ideal replacement for Leeds United-bound striker Fotis Ioannidis.

The former hitman has missed the Ibrox side’s last three games with a knee injury.

He was however included in Rangers’ traveling party for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie against Belgian Pro League side, Club Brugge.

By Adeboye Amosu



