Done Deal: Chukwuemeka Joins Borussia Dortmund On Permanent Transfer

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a permanent transfer from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Chukwuemeka spent last season on loan at Dortmund, netting once in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Read Also:Leverkusen Defender Agrees Personal Terms With Arsenal

“It feels really good to now be an integral part of BVB,” Chukwuemeka told the club’s official website.

“I’ve gotten to know this club, the coach, my teammates, and the fans over the past few months, and I’m just happy that Borussia Dortmund is now my new footballing home.

“I will give everything I can to ensure that we achieve our goals as a team.”

The attacking midfielder arrived at Chelsea as a highly talented youngster but his time in West London never quite worked out.

He will hope to have a successful spell with the eighth-time German champions



