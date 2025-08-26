Close Menu
    NPFL: Sani Abacha Stadium, Umuahia Risk Ban

    NPFL – Nigeria Premier Football League
    Emeka Ifejiagwa

    Kano Pillars, Barau FC, and Abia Warriors have have been directed by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, to upgrade facilities at their home grounds.

    According to the NPFL, the pitch, dressing room facilities, technical benches, and floodlights of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano fall short of infrastructure criteria of club licensing.

    For Abia Warriors, the NPFL ruled that pitch needs regular maintenance to ensure it meets television standards.

    The clubs have also been directed to improve the playing surface or be ordered to play at an alternative ground.

    They have been directed to also ﻿install standard floodlights , and put the dressing rooms, and technical benches in conducive condition.

    Matchday two games will be played this weekend.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

