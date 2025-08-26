Done Deal: Ajibade Completes Move To PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, reports Completesports.com.

Ajibade put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Rouge et Bleu.

The versatile winger left Spanish Liga F club Atletico Madrid in June following the expiration of her contract.

The 25-year-old joins her international teammate Jennifer Echegini at the club.

Ajibade Excited With New Challenge

“I’m deeply honoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a top-drawer club in Europe,”Ajibade told the club’s official website.

“This is a major step for me, and I’m committed to giving my all to help PSG win titles and to inspire young footballers, be they in Nigeria or elsewhere.”

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Ikpeba Backs Super Eagles To Beat Rwanda, South Africa

Sojourn In Europe

Ajibade started her professional career in Norway with Avaldsnes IL, netting 12 goals in 39 appearances for the club.

The winger moved to Atletico Madrid in 2021 after two years with Avaldsnes IL.

In her final season at the club , she made 25 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Key Player For Super Falcons

Ajibade played a crucial role in Nigeria’s successful outing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

She was named Player of the Tournament with the Super Falcons claiming their 10th title.

She has scored 20 goals in 38 appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



