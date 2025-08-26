2026 WCQ: Ikpeba Backs Super Eagles To Beat Rwanda, South Africa

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Ikpeba has backed the team to beat Rwanda, and South Africa in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side will host the Amavubi of Rwanda in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6 September.

The West Africans will take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Blomfeinteim four days later.

The Super Eagles currently occupy fourth position in their group with seven points from six games.

Ikpeba believed the players will get their qualification campaign back on track with victories over Rwanda, and South Africa.

“The boys have let down the country, they ought to take responsibility (for the poor run),” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football on SuperSport TV.

“This is because the players make great managers and teams.

“But we can’t dwell on the past.

“There’s pride, determination and honour to play for your country, I believe the boys are now ready and determined to do the job against Rwanda and South Africa.

“We can do it, but we have to fight for it, we have to earn it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



