CHAN 2024: Madagascar To Face Morocco In Final

Minnows Madagascar will face Morocco in the final of this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

In Tuesday’s semi-finals Madagascar defeated Sudan 1-0 after extra-time to reach their first-ever final.

Rakotondraibe was the hero for Madagascar as he netted with four minutes left in the second half of extra-time.

Madagascar even had a player sent off with 11 minutes left in thr game.

For the Moroccans, they needed penalty shootout to defeat defending champions Senegal after extra-time ended 1-1 in the second semi-finals.

Layousse had opened the scoring for Senegal in the 16th minute but just seven minutes after the opening goal Morocco equalised thanks to Sabir Bougrine.

After both teams failed to find the winner the game went into penalties with Morocco triumphing 5-3.

Morocco would be looking to land their third CHAN title after winning it as hosts in 2018 and retaining it in 2020.

The final comes up on August 30 in Nairobi, Kenya while Sudan and Senegal will face off in the third place match on August 29.



