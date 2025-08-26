UCL: Ex-Super Eagles Star’s Son Makes Club Brugge Squad For Rangers Clash

Kaye Furo, the son of former Super Eagles defender Furo Iyenemi, has been included in Club Brugge’s 25-man squad to face Rangers in the Champions League second leg play-off tie on Wednesday.

Furo’s inclusion was confirmed on Club Brugge’s official website, as the Belgian giant fo into the contest with a 3-1 first leg advantage.

The 18-year-old forward made the squad alongside Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Furo, who plays for the Belgium U-19 side was promoted to the senior squad due to injury to forward Romeo Vermant, who was forced off at halftime in the first leg in Glasgow.

Tests carried out on Vermant confirmed a muscle problem that will see him sideline until after next month’s international break.

Furo has previously been named on the bench in a Champions League third round qualifier against Salzburg.

Also, he made the bench in a Jupiler Pro League game at KVC Westerlo but is still awaiting his senior debut.

His dad, Iyenemi, was part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the final of the AFCON 2000 and lost to Cameroon on penalties.

That same year, Iyenemi featured at the Sydney 2000 Olympics where the U-23 Eagles got to the quarter-finals and lost 4-1 to Chile.



