Nottingham Forest Considering Terminating Super Eagles Striker’s Contract

Nottingham Forest still have some room to clear out in Nuno Espírito Santo’s squad, with forgotten star Emmanuel Dennis finally set to depart the City Ground.

Clearly, some have little chance of featuring in the Forest squad this season, even with the added fixtures from the upcoming Europa League campaign.

Lewis O’Brien signed for Wrexham in July and has since been joined in the EFL by another midfielder, as New Zealand international Marko Stamenic made the switch to Swansea.

However, some players have been harder to move on, with one journalist suggesting that the Reds are now willing to sacrifice a transfer fee to see Dennis leave.

Pre-season saw plenty of fringe options feature for Espírito Santo, Dennis didn’t play a single minute over the summer.

He had an underwhelming loan at Blackburn Rovers in the second half of the 24/25 campaign, which has perhaps put teams off approaching the 27-year-old, potentially leaving the Reds in an unwanted position.

According to Premier League commentator, Ben Jacobs, (via nottinghamforest.news) Forest are considering terminating Dennis’ contract, with him not in the club’s plans for the season.

While the club would lose out on a transfer fee, Capology claims that Dennis is earning £40k per week at the City Ground, so freeing up that wage would be beneficial regardless.

Dennis may need to rely on this reported interest from Italy, though, given how poorly his time at Blackburn went last season.

Dennis made his debut for Blackburn against Wolves in the FA Cup, where he showed promise but had a clear lack of match fitness after not featuring at the City Ground in the first half of the 24/25 campaign.

However, his time at Blackburn never blossomed, even with the added match fitness, shown especially when Dennis was sent off against Norwich City at the beginning of March.

The Nigerian went on to make four more appearances for Blackburn before the end of his loan spell, not registering a single goal for the club in nine games.



