2026 WCQ: Agu Ruled Out Of Lesotho, Benin Games

Werder Bremen have confirmed Felix Agu will be sidelined for several months with a syndesmosis ligament injury, reports Completesports.com.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during Bremen’s 1-0 victory over St. Pauli last weekend.

Agu was replaced by Isaac Schmidt in the 44th minute of the game.

Bremen’s Official Statement

“The Nigerian international sustained a syndesmosis ligament injury in the 1-0 home win against FC St. Pauli and will be out of the Green-Whites’ squad for several months. This was confirmed by an MRI and X-ray examination conducted by team doctor Robert Gorzolla on Monday morning,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The various treatment options are currently being reviewed, and a decision will be made soon.”

Steffen On Agu

Head coach Horst Steffen said they will do their best to get the Agu back on his feet soon.

“I’m incredibly sorry for Felix. We will do everything we can to get him fit again as quickly as possible,” Steffen declared.

“Unfortunately, however, we have to assume that Felix will be out of action for the foreseeable future.”

Out Of International Duty

Agu will now miss Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Crocodiles of Lesotho and Squirrels of Benin Republic.

Head coach, Eric Chelle is expected to name a replacement for the full-back.

By Adeboye Amosu



