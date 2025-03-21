Close Menu
    2026 WCQ: Amavubi Ready To Give Everything Against Super Eagles –Rwanda FA

    James Agberebi

    Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) has assured that players of the senior men’s national team, Amavubi, are ready to give everything against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

    Today (Friday) Rwanda will host the Super Eagles in Group C, matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kigali.


    The Amavubi, who are on seven points, are four points ahead of a Nigerian side that are yet to record a win in the qualifiers after four games.

    Ahead of the crucial encounter, officials of FERWAFA and Rwanda’s Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire visited Amavubi players in their final training on Thursday to show their support.

    “Amavubi was delighted to be with His Excellency the Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire and the FERWAFA leaders for their final training session,” the football body wrote on their X handle.

    “Amavubi are ready to give it their all this Friday, and it is possible.”

    Meanwhile, in the group’s other game played on Thursday Zimbabwe came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Benin Republic.

    The draw means Benin temporarily go top on eight points and Zimbabwe remain bottom on three points.

    
