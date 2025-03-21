2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Won’t Crumble Under Pressure — Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong has vowed the Super Eagles won’t crumble under pressure against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The Super Eagles will be targeting their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series when they confront Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday (today).





Eric Chelle’s side occupy fifth position in Group C with three points from four games.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: It’ll Be A Disaster If We Don’t Beat Lesotho –South Africa Coach, Broos

Anything short of a win could spell doom for the three-time African champions chances of securing a place at the mundial.

The Super Eagles have come under intense pressure following their poor start to the campaign, but are ready to bounce back in style, according to Troost-Ekong.

“We have thick skin now, I’m used to the insults that come. If you want to play for Nigeria that has up to 300 million critics and supporters, we try to use that as a power,” Troost-Ekong was quoted by Pooja Media.

“I said to the players when we had a meeting that this pressure is a privilege. Whenever I have the Super Eagles badge on my chest, it means so much to me, and when you want to do great things with a great team, that is part of it.

“We have big characters in the team, there’s no extra feeling from the outside, the only pressure we have is within because we want to prove to everyone that we can do better and that we should be at the World Cup. It only matters what the coach says and what we say to each other”

By Adeboye Amosu



