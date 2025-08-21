2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Coach Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Lesotho and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, The South African reports.

Broos’ side will take on Lesotho and the Super Eagles on 5 and 9 September respectively in their attempt to make a first World Cup appearance since 2010.

There are familiar faces in the preliminary squad, including that of Sipho Mbule, Mohau Nkota who recently moved to Saudi Arabia.

Orlando Pirates youngsters Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng have also been included.

Kaizer Chiefs have also been represented by Bradley Cross and Mduduzi Shabalala.

As expected, Mamelodi Sundowns dominate this preliminary squad with the majority of their top stars making the cut.

There are concerns, though, with two of Sundowns players in Khuliso Mudau and Themba Zwane who have also been included.

Mudau is yet to kick a ball for Sundowns this season while Zwane suffered an injury against Pirates last week.

Zwane is expected to be out for at least two months, according to his Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

Now, Broos is expected to trim the squad down to 23 closer to the dates of these two crucial fixtures.

Bafana Bafana top the Group C standings with 13 points from six matches followed by Rwanda who are on eight points.

The Super Eagles are fourth on seven points after six matches played.

In the reverse fixture between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana, a second half goal by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru helped the Nigerian team to a 1-1 draw in Uyo.



